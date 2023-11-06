DPWH completes 2 infra projects in Floridablanca

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two infrastructure projects that improve accessibility and safety in Floridablanca town.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said the projects include the road dike in Barangay Carmencita and slope protection structure along Gumain River in Barangay Cabangcalan.

The 804.50-linear-meter Barangay Carmencita Road Dike was paved in two sections measuring 660 lineal meters for section A and 144.50 lineal meters for section B.

The P29.39-million concrete upgrade to the previously worn out and muddy road dike has enabled convenient and fast travel for motorists and trucks that cross the area.

The slope protection structure, with a length of 197.38 lineal meters, was built along Gumain River’s Barangay Cabangcalan section.

The concrete revetment in Barangay Cabangcalan is connected to the 110.88 lineal-meter structure constructed in 2022.

The agency said the structure offers increased protection of lives and livelihood against catastrophic flooding.

Both projects were implemented by the DPWH Pampanga Second District Engineering Office (DEO) with funding sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).