DPWH completes buildings at DHVSU San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it has completed two units of three-storey buildings with eight classrooms at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) City of San Fernando Satellite Campus.

The DPWH said it has provided a more conducive learning environment to students with the construction of the school buildings.

DPWH Regional Office 3 Director Roseller A. Tolentino, in a report to DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and Undersecretary for Central Luzon Operations Roberto R. Bernardo, said the classrooms were designed to accommodate significant number of students.

The academic buildings, implemented by DPWH Pampanga First District Engineering Office (DEO), have toilets on each floor, school fixtures, automatic fire sprinkler system, stainless steel overhead tank, and a pole mounted transformer.

“These buildings are ready for turnover this second quarter of 2024 for use of current and future DHVSU students and hopefully to promote further access to quality education for communities near the area,” Tolentino said.

The new academic buildings were constructed in the amount of P107.03 million funded under DPWH Sustainable Infrastructure Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) Program sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).