DPWH completes infra projects in Aurora, Ecija

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central disclosed the completion of two projects in Aurora and Nueva Ecija provinces.

In San Luis town, Aurora, the agency said the 60-lineal meter permanent concrete Biclat Bridge along A.C. Buencamino Street was finished.

The newly-paved road will allow farmers to have a faster and safer route to the provincial capital and market centers, without the need to cross Biclat River, which often overflows during heavy rains and typhoons.

Works on the P55.85-million infrastructure involved the construction of a total of 454 linear meters of road at approaches A and B, and a flood control structure with an access ramp.

Stone masonry and grouted riprap were built to ensure the bridge is protected from scouring.

Some 38 solar street lights were installed to provide night lighting, and thermoplastic pavement markings and road safety signages were placed to ensure the protection of motorists passing through the area.

The DPWH added that the bridge located near the boundary of San Luis and Baler improves inter-town connectivity as motorists can use it as an alternative route to Baler and barangay Dibut in San Luis, reducing travel time between these areas from 20 to about 10 minutes.

The infrastructure now serves as a crucial link, allowing people and vehicles to cross from one side to another.

This facilitates the transportation of materials and agricultural goods between different locations, the agency said.

Over in Nueva Ecija province, the DPWH disclosed the completion of a one-storey, three-classroom school building at San Isidro Central School in San Isidro town.

With a P6.6-million budget from the 2023 Basic Educational Financial Fund, the project was implemented in collaboration with the Department of Education.

The building has a total floor area of 256.5 square meters and an elevation of one meter, with the classrooms measuring 63 square meters each.

It also has six lighting features, two opposite doors, four ceiling fans, and a blackboard in each classroom, plus a wash area on its side for the hygiene of both faculty and students.

"By incorporating accessibility features for individuals with special needs into this new school building, it enhances the school's inclusivity for students with disabilities. This ensures that a greater number of kids may access education," the DPWH said.