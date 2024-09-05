DPWH completes infra projects in Bataan, Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Luzon announced the completion of infrastructure projects in Bataan and Tarlac.

The agency reported it has finished the P47.04-million flood control project in Orani town, Bataan province.

The project involved the construction of a 390.5-meter flood control structure along the Barangay St. Joseph section of the Orani River.

The construction included concrete slope protection with a steel sheet pile foundation to prevent soil erosion and riverbank scouring, safeguarding the area from potential river overflow.

The structure provides protection for residents living along the river, said the DPWH.

The agency also bared the completion of a farm-to-market road in Concepcion town, Tarlac province.

The P14.85-million project, constructed in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, involved the pavement of the 1.418-kilometer section of the farm-to-market road in Barangay Castillo.

DPWH claimed that the two-lane farm linkage road has improved the transportation of agricultural products to markets and other destinations, benefitting farmers and traders in the village.