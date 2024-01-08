DPWH completes infra projects in Pampanga, Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed infrastructure projects in Pampanga and Tarlac provinces.

In Pampanga, the DPWH said that a slope protection project along Sapang Matwa in Lubao town worth P21.7-million has been finished.

This is located at Sitio Dampalit, Purok 6 in Barangay Don Ignacio.

The infrastructure with a total length of 195.6 lineal meters is seen to benefit residents in the community with their livelihood.

In Tarlac, the agency completed a covered court with solar-powered lights in barangay San Roque in Moncada town.

The 544-square meter project is worth P6.93-million and can be used as a venue for meetings, barangay assemblies, various sports and physical activities, and other community activities.

In Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac, the DPWH completed a one-storey, two-classroom building at Padapada National High School.

The school building was designed to accommodate students comfortably and provide an environment that fosters learning and growth, said the agency.

The P5.93-million school building was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.