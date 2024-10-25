DPWH completes infra projects in Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two infrastructure projects in Tarlac province.

The agency reported on Friday that a 310-lineal meter road project at Barangay San Isidro in Concepcion town has been completed.

The P9.9-million infrastructure now provides residents and farmers with a reliable route for transporting harvested products to nearby markets.

The road project includes three 610-millimeter cross drain pipes strategically installed to provide local farmers with access to irrigation that supports farmers.

It also has stone masonry with wheel guards on both sides, which serve as side slope protection to safeguard the road against scouring and erosion.

In Victoria town, the DPWH reported the completion of a one-storey multipurpose building in Barangay Lalapac, which now serves as a day care center.

The P4.9-million facility sits in a 120 square meter area and includes disability ramp, air conditioners, a kitchenette, a storage room for students’ bags and school supplies, an office, and a restroom.

The DPWH said the facility was constructed on a vacant lot beside the barangay hall and funded under the agency’s Basic Infrastructure Program in the 2024 national budget.