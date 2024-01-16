DPWH completes P13.86M projects in Bataan province

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed several infrastructure projects in Bataan province.

On Tuesday, the DPWH disclosed that two multipurpose covered courts in barangays Tugatog in the town of Orani and Balsik in the municipality of Hermosa have been finished.

The two facilities worth P13.86 million serve as venues for community gatherings and events, including sports games, barangay meetings, and medical missions.

These structures can function as an evacuation center during disasters and emergencies.

The covered courts in Tugatog and Balsik have a floor area of 489.60 square meters and 570 square meters, respectively.

These feature accessibility ramps, basketball backboards, and rings.

In Hermosa town, the DPWH completed the concreting of a road leading to an Indigenous Peoples community in Sitio Pastolan in Barangay Tipo

The access road serves as a crucial link connecting sitio Pastolan to the broader Hermosa, signifying a significant enhancement in infrastructure for the area.

The P4.95-million project involved the construction of a pavement that is 0.23 meters thick and spans 497 meters, as well as q of wheel guards covering a length of 13 meters.

The agency said the project will contribute to the accessibility of schools and healthcare facilities, and better trade opportunities.