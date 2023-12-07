DPWH completes P17.8-M Lubao slope protection project

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed a slope protection structure with a road widening project in Lubao town.

DPWH Regional Director Roseller Tolentino said the project located along Sapang Matwa Creek had a budget of P17.8-million sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2023.

The project included the construction of a 153.88-meter concrete slope protection using structural steel sheet piles, concrete pile caps, wheel guards, and portland cement concrete pavement.

Tolentino said the new infrastructure is expected to improve the safety and accessibility of transportation at Sitio Dampalit in Barangay Sta. Monica in said town.

It is expected to provide nearby communities protection against flooding and facilitate better movement of people, goods, and services in Lubao, he said.

“The safety upgrades are specifically designed to protect motorists from potential accidents near the creek and will benefit road users,” Tolentino said.