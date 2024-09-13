DPWH completes P230M projects in Aurora, Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed P223.3 million worth of infrastructure projects in the province of Aurora and a P6.86-million covered multipurpose facility in Gerona, Tarlac.

The projects in Aurora include a new bridge in Barangay Ibona, Dingalan, a road leading to Dibutunan Falls in Dipaculao, and a flood control structure in Casiguran.

These are expressed to improve accessibility and safeguard communities from water-related hazards, the agency said.

The DPWH added that the 120-lineal meter Ibona Bridge, with its 217-lineal meter Approach A and 124-lineal meter Approach B, is equipped with flood control structures on both sides.

The agency said these will ensure protection against flooding and improve connectivity to popular tourist spots like Tabi Falls and Umiray Beach.

The 1.440-kilometer road project in Barangay Dibutunan includes concrete pavement, box culverts for drainage, grouted riprap for erosion control, and stone masonry for added stability.

This road aims to boost access to Dibutunan Falls, a growing tourist destination in the area.

“Another significant project is the 266.10-lineal meter concrete slope protection structure along Kasalogan River in Barangay Culat. Built on a steel sheet pile foundation, it stabilizes the riverbank and prevents erosion, while concrete pavement ramps provide residents with access to the river,” the DPWH added.

In Gerona, Tarlac, the agency said an open area with a stage in Barangay Ayson has been transformed into a covered multipurpose facility.

The project included the construction of a covered court adjacent to the existing stage area, concrete bench seating along the sides of the court were installed, and lighting provided to extend the space’s use into the evening.

The DPWH said the facility will improve the village’s capacity to deliver timely services and serve as a safe venue for community events and emergency situations.