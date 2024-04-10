DPWH completes P39M road rehabilitation in CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday announced the completion of the rehabilitation a local road in this city.

DPWH Central Luzon Director Roseller Tolentino said the 1.05-kilometer, two-lane Dolores-Del Carmen-Bulaon road underwent upgrading.

He added that the rehabilitation works included off-carriageway improvements and installation of drainage canals, along the sections of the local road.

The road works was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

It was implemented by DPWH Pampanga First District Engineering Office (DEO) under the agency’s Sustainable Infrastructure Projects Alleviating Gaps (SIPAG) program.

Tolentino said the newly-upgraded road is expected to provide faster and more convenient travel for road users.

He added that the local road has served as an alternate route for motorists traveling to Angeles City and Clark Freeport.

“With its improved condition, Dolores-Del Carmen-Bulaon Road can effectively cater to motorists trying to avoid the traffic congested intersection area of Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) and Manila North Road (MNR) in Barangay Dolores, City of San Fernando,” Tolentino said.