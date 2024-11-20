DPWH completes projects in Aurora, Bataan provinces

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported the completion of projects in Aurora and Bataan provinces.

The agency announced on Wednesday that a P48.02-million flood control project, located at Barangay San Jose in Maria Aurora town, Aurora, has been finished.

The 460-lineal meter flood mitigation structure along the Malupa River is a protection for Barangay San Jose residents against flooding threats as the village is prone to flooding.

The DPWH said the project includes concrete slope protection on a steel sheet pile foundation to prevent scouring, along with ramps to ensure safe access to the river.

It also has a revetment for added stability and grouted riprap to control erosion, fortifying the area against potential floods.

The P48.02-M flood control project was funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

In Bataan, the agency reported that a P4.8-million water system project in Balanga City.

The project is expected to provide water supply for residents in Sitio Bani in Barangay Cataning, the dwellers under the National Housing Authority.

The DPWH said the improved water system, funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act, will foster better living conditions and support sustainable development within the community, as well as help reduce the risks of waterborne diseases in the area.