DPWH completes projects in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed infrastructure projects in two Bataan towns.

In Mariveles, the agency finished the farm-to-market road at barangay Batangas II.

The project is expected to enhance mobility and ease the transport of goods to market centers, contributing to the community's economic development.

The P4.83-million project spanning 260 meters in length and 6.1 meters in width, is seen to provide farmers faster mobility and reduce fuel costs.

The project was implemented in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

In Morong town, the DPWH finished a one-storey, two-classroom building at Sampaloc Integrated School.

The P5.45-million building is equipped with lighting, water supply, electric fans, and restrooms.

The school building project was implemented in convergence with the Department of Education.

It features 63-square-meter classrooms, directly addressing concerns about overcrowding and enhancing the quality of senior high school education.