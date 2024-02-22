DPWH completes projects in Bataan, Nueva Ecija

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Central Luzon reported on Thursday the completion of two infrastructure projects in Bataan and Nueva Ecija provinces.

The agency said that the pavement of a 710-meter section of a farm-to-market road in Sitio Bani, Barangay Cataning, Balanga City in Bataan was completed through a P14.9-million fund allocated by the Department of Agriculture last year.

The five-meter wide, two-lane road is expected to improve rural connectivity by providing better access for farmers to the markets.

The road has wheel guards to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

In Laur, Nueva Ecija province, the DPWH completed the rehabilitation of a 136-lineal meter concrete slope protection structure along Junction Tablang-Gabaldon Road.

The P15.01-million infrastructure is a single-scope parapet wall with steel sheet pile foundations.

These are crucial components that aim to mitigate soil erosion and sediment runoff that could adversely impact an average of 5,100 daily motorists, as indicated by the DPWH Geographic Information System-2022 Annual Average Daily Traffic data, the agency said.

The road, located along the banks of the Pampanga River, faces increased susceptibility to erosion due to its proximity to the waterway.

The project involved the reblocking of damaged pavements, measuring 45 meters long and 3.05 meters wide, to improve the condition and carrying capacity of Tablang-Gabaldon Road.

The road sustained damages caused by different tropical disturbances, particularly Super Typhoon Egay in July 2023.

The secondary road serves as a crucial access point for travelers from the capital city of Palayan and the municipalities of Laur and Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija and Dingalan, Aurora.

DPWH said that its completion ensures a more resilient road infrastructure, with safety upgrades expected to protect motorists and commuters from accidents.

It is also seen to enhance the efficient transportation of goods and services to intended destinations, the agency said.