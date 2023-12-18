DPWH completes projects in Bataan towns

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Monday that it has completed projects in three towns of Bataan province.

In Orani town, a 441.50-linear meter flood control structure which connected to existing river walls has been completed. Worth P48.99 million, the project will help in alleviating the concerns of residents, most of whom are farmers living near the riverbank, especially during heavy rains and weather disturbances.

Over in Hermosa, a P29.10-million flood control project has been finished. It was designed to protect agricultural and residential areas against water-related hazards.

With a height of 6.7 meters and length of 205 lineal meters, with two berms in the middle and top of the concrete revetment, the infrastructure complements the pre-existing flood control structures and the earth dike along the Hermosa Section of the Pulo-Almacen River.

And in Pilar town, the agency completed and opened the Ala Uli Steel Flyover, the first flyover in the province.

The 607.75-lineal meter modular steel flyover is a two-lane roadway that is 7.5 meters wide and 195.59 meters long. It consists of five spans, two abutments and four piers as well as 412.16-meter road approaches on both sides.

The project, which is under the Mega-Bridges for Urban and Rural Development Project of the DPWH Unified Project Management Office-Bridges Management Cluster, is also seen to improve overall transportation efficiency of the Roman Superhighway as well as

reduce travel time particularly to the industrial centers located along the highway including oil companies in Limay and the Freeport Area of Bataan in Mariveles, and contribute to a more sustainable and accessible urban environment.