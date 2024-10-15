DPWH completes road projects in Bataan, Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) recently completed road projects in Bataan and Tarlac.

The agency reported that it has completed a 2.1-kilometer asphalt overlay and preventive maintenance on Gov. JJ Linao Road in Barangay Banawang, Bagac, Bataan.

The P33-M road upgrade that enhanced access to Bataan’s coastal towns involved clearing and grubbing, asphalt overlaying, and the application of thermoplastic paint.

The upgraded sections connect Bagac and Morong to other municipalities, facilitating better access to tourist destinations and social services while promoting economic growth.

“The Gov. JJ Linao Road improvement project enhances travel and promotes economic development in Bataan’s coastal towns,” the DPWH said.

In Tarlac, the agency completed a P7.68-million road construction project in an agricultural community in Barangay San Vicente, Concepcion town.

The 809.79-lineal meter roadworks involved the construction of stone masonry, which widened the road and improved its structural integrity.

"It aims to ease the transportation of farm produce, benefiting local farmers, while also improving mobility and accessibility for nearby barangays. This project provides comfort and faster mobility for our local farmers in transporting their products," the DPWH said.