DPWH completes roads in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two road projects in Bataan province.

The agency reported on Monday that a 423-lineal meter road project worth P4.94 million in Barangay Pag-Asa in Orani town has been finished.

The infrastructure will provide the Aetas living in the area a better transportation for their produce like coconuts, bananas, mangoes, and root crops.

This road is also expected to improve the residents' access to essential services.

In Samal town, the DPWH disclosed that a 318-lineal meter road project at Barangay San Juan has been completed.

The P4.95-million infrastructure, located in Lower Tiwala, is a two-lane road.

The project included the grouted riprapping on both sides, ensuring overall stability and resilience.

It also involved the paving of the previously rough section of the road.

It is expected to provide farmers access to their rice fields.