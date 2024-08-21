DPWH completes solar water systems in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Wednesday that it has completed four new solar-powered water systems in Bataan province.

The agency said the water systems are located at Roosevelt Elementary School in Dinalupihan, Mariveles National High School-Cabcaben Annex, Bagac National High School-Parang, and Morong National High School-Mabayo Annex.

The solar water systems are equipped with 5,000-gallon elevated water tanks, powerhouse facilities, and solar panels.

The DPWH said facilities are energy-efficient solutions that improve the quality water supply.

They reduce the need for manual water collection and enhance public health by providing clean and potable water, the agency added.

Each water system was allotted P9.6 million, funded through the 2023 General Appropriations Act.