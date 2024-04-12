DPWH completes steel bridge in Magalang town

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it has completed the construction of a new steel bridge in Magalang town.

The 60-meter-long steel bridge connects Barangay Turu and Barangay Balitucan in the said municipality.

The project included the upgrading of the previous hanging bridge which posed safety risks, especially during inclement weather or heavy traffic.

The new three-meter width infrastructure has a funding of P4.8-million, the agency said.

The new bridge is expected to boost economic activity and social integration as it provides easier transport of goods and services between barangays.

It is also seem to improve access for pedestrians, motorists, and light to moderate vehicles.

Arnold Ocampo, chief of DPWH Pampanga Third District Engineering Office, said the project will benefit the municipality and its people.

"The construction of the steel bridge signifies an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve connectivity and accessibility within the district. We are proud to have delivered a durable and sustainable solution that will benefit the local communities for years to come," Ocampo said.