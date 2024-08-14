DPWH completes two infra projects in Bataan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed two infrastructure projects in Dinalupihan town, Bataan province.

The agency finished the construction of a 78-square meter daycare center building in Barangay JC Payumo.

The center is expected to provide a safe space for child care services, addressing both the social and educational needs of kids in the area.

The P3.96 million daycare center has a spacious and conducive learning area, a kitchen, comfort rooms, an access ramp, and wash areas.

The other project completed is a covered court at Barangay Bayanbayanan.

The facility, measuring 17 meters by 30 meters, features 14 posts made from concrete pedestals, each standing 0.60 meters tall and topped with steel columns.

The building will accommodate various school and barangay activities, training sessions, and socio-economic events aimed at enhancing the productivity of residents, students, and youth.

The P8 million multipurpose facility is also designed to support both the school and community, including an Aeta group.