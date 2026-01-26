DPWH conducts probe on Candating dike collapse

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) starts conducting a technical assessment following the collapse of a flood control dike in Barangay Candating, Arayat, Pampanga.

The 110.20 meters flood mitigation structure was supposed to protect Barangay Candating from the overflowing of the Pampanga River.

The slope protection project was completed in 2023 but it collapsed in 2004 at the height of Super Typhoon Carina.

The government had already spent 300 million for the project since 2018.

Edmarri Construction and Trading was awarded funds for the project in two phases -- P91 million in 2023 and P182 million in 2024.

In a statement sent to the media, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency is fast-tracking a full investigation and the development of a permanent engineering solution, following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to Dizon, initial reports point to fundamental design flaws and the contractor’s failure to correct weaknesses in the dike’s structural foundations.

Engineering teams have been deployed to the site to carry out measures aimed at protecting nearby houses and residents affected by the dike collapse.

“The design will be overhauled to ensure a structurally sound and permanent flood control system,” Dizon said.

The DPWH also announced that it is identifying all parties involved in the project, including the contractor, DPWH personnel, and other individuals.

Findings from the investigation will be submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for possible prosecution and accountability.

The collapsed dike is part of the flood mitigation project in the area, which is prone to flooding during heavy rains.