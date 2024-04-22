DPWH constructs bypass road connecting CSF, Mexico townp

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is working on a bypass road project that will provide motorists an alternate route between the City of San Fernando and Mexico town.

Roseller Tolentino, Director of DPWH Central Luzon, said the Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) is building a 2.5-kilometer bypass road with four lanes 15.4 meters wide to connect Barangays Malino here and Suclaban in Mexico.

“Currently, the DPWH Pampanga 1st DEO had already finished the construction of the 838-meter segment of the new bypass road,” Tolentino said.

He said the project, which has a total funding of P105-million, will be implemented in various phases.

The initial funding of P23.23-million was used for road opening in Phase 1.

The agency said Phase 2, with a budget of P55.74-million, involved road concreting.

Phase 3, costing P19.8-million, will cover stone masonry work, thermoplastic pavement markings, and drainage blocks.

The bypass road is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the Calulut-Baliti Road and the Panipuan-Camuning Mexico Road.

Once completed, the new route will cut travel time for commuters heading to Angeles City and Clark Freeport to just 30 minutes.

“Construction of this new bypass road will offer motorists and commuters an additional route for smoother travel, while also encouraging economic growth by attracting new developments along its path,” Tolentino said.