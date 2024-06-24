DPWH, CPOSCO set to inspect Dolores Flyover

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are set to inspect the Dolores Flyover along Jose Abad Santos Avenue.

This, after a Facebook post on Monday claiming that the bridge may collapse anytime.

CPOSCO head Louie Clemente said their office nor the TMG (Traffic Management Group) had no hand in the post which was accompanied by a photo showing nuts and bolts in one of structure's pillars.

"Actually, we can't decipher what the person who made the post meant by TMG. It just popped out on FB today and definitely, it did not emanate from us," he said.

Clemente said the damages shown in the photo have already been identified by the DPWH and concerned City officials in recent inspections, which led to the flyover's closure to heavy trucks and buses.

He said the Flyover remains open to light vehicles with safety precautions in place prior to its planned rehabilitation next year.

"But because of prudence, we have called for an emergency meeting with the DPWH to determine its current status. We will have to check for any possible major damages for the safety of motorists. Currently, the Dolores Flyover is open to light vehicles but if the DPWH recommends total closure of the structure, then we will do so," Clemente said.