DPWH, CSF add more traffic lights in gridlock roads, areas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), upon the instance of the City Government of San Fernando, has installed a traffic signal light at the west Jose Abad Santos Avenue-Magliman intersection and will install another one at the Macarthur Highway-Friendship Road (popularly known as "Paning's") junction to further enhance traffic flow in major thoroughfares in the city.

On Wednesday at the sidelines of the multisectoral consultative meeting at Heroes Hall, City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) head Louie Clemente told SunStar Pampanga that the two additional traffic signal lights will help the building daily gridlocks here. The new traffic lights---addition to the existing systems at the Diosdado Macapagal Regional Government Center junction in Barangay Maimpis and Barangay Sindalan junction, Barangay San Jose intersection and Barangay Baliti junction, all along MacArthur Highway---will be up and operating before the end of the month.

"The traffic signal light at the Jose Abad Santos Avenue-Magliman is up and all we have to do now is tap (connect it) to a power source. The one at the Barangay Sindalan junction has been repaired and operating while timers and sensors have already been installed at the Diosdado Macapagal Regional Government Center junction and St. Jude-Dolores-San Agustin junction which is already operating. What is to be done now is synchronize all these traffic lights along MacArthur Highway so we can enhance the flow of traffic in San Fernando," he said.

Clemente said that an additional traffic light system at the MacArthur Highway-Friendship Road near SM City Telabastagan will ease traffic flow of Angeles, Porac and south San Fernando bound motorists.

"The DPWH is keeping to its commitment of finishing the repair and installation of non-functioning traffic light signals in the city by the end of this month. And the city government is extending all the assistance necessary," he said.

He added that along with the traffic signal lights, the city government, through the CPOSCO, has been conducting road-clearing operations to clear major thoroughfares here, along with the posting of traffic aides during strategic periods of the day in which heavy traffic is expected and gridlocks occur.

"We have the necessary manpower to augment these traffic signal lights and other areas in the city to assist motorists during heavy traffic hours to help avoid and ease gridlocks. We also encourage motorists plying the roads in San Fernando to observe traffic rules, not to park in prohibited zones like bicycle lanes and sidewalks and observe road courtesy," Clemente said.