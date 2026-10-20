DPWH eyes Pampanga River for bulk water supply

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said he is studying the use of surface water from the Pampanga River and other water systems in the province to reduce dependence on groundwater and address potential water shortages amid the looming effects of “Super El Niño.”

Dizon discussed the proposal during a meeting with Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Local Water Utilities Administration Administrator Joy Salonga, and various water service providers at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol on Tuesday, October 20.

He said Manila Water has proposed establishing a bulk water facility that will draw water from the Pampanga River and other waterways in the province.

“Ang Pampanga at Bulacan at ibang lugar sa Pilipinas, binabaha dahil sa mga ilog natin, pero at the same time, kulang din ang tubig, lalo na sa tag-init. Lalo na ngayon, papasok na ang Super El Niño, kumakaunti na ang pag-ulan at baka maubusan tayo ng tubig,” Dizon told reporters.

He said the government needs to address both flooding and water shortages by developing facilities that can harness surface water for domestic consumption and other uses.

Dizon said the proposal is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to maximize water infrastructure, including detention basins, so that captured water can be used beyond flood control.

“Ang direktiba ng Pangulo natin is hindi lang sasalo ng tubig para bumawas ang baha, pero yung sasaluhin na tubig ay magagamit din for either irrigation or household, domestic water,” he said.

Dizon added that the government is studying the proposed measures for possible implementation to improve water availability while helping mitigate flooding in Pampanga and other areas. |via Tristan Jingco