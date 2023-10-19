DPWH eyes truck ban on 2 CSF flyovers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has recommended a total truck ban on the steel flyovers in this capital city due to their deteriorated state.

Engr. Donald Sanchez, representative of DPWH Pampanga First District Engineering Office, said their proposal is aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists utilizing the Dolores and Lazatin flyovers on a daily basis.

He said the Dolores Flyover and Lazatin Flyover were built in 2007 and 2012, respectively.

After years of use, Sanchez said the steel flyovers deteriorated.

“Actually, ang sabi nga kanina dapat three to six years lang ang existence ng mga flyovers natin kaya kailangan na talagang magawan ng permanenteng kapalit. Kaya lang ngayon umabot na nga ng 16 years, talagang mas nagdeteriorate na sila,” he said.

Sanchez said their proposal to restrict trucks from using the flyovers is aimed at preventing them from collapsing.

“Iniiwasan po natin na maulit ‘yung nangyari noong 2011 na nagcollapse ‘yung tulay dahil may tatlong truck na sabay-sabay na nakahinto sa tulay. Maswerte tayo noon dahil walang masyadong nasaktan dahil ilog ang binagsakan. Dito sa ating mga flyovers natin sa San Fernando, iba po ang sitwasyon natin. Tao at mga sasakyan ang babagsakan kung sakaling mangyari ito,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the DPWH is planning the construction of a concrete flyover to replace the current modular steel ones.