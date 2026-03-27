DPWH, LGUs vow to work for, infras, quality services

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga have agreed to work for enhanced infrastructure projects and continuous delivery of quality services for Kapampangans.

This agreement came during the 1st Semester Meeting of the Provincial Development Council (PDC), led by Pampanga Governor and PDC Chairperson Lilia Pineda, on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The governor was accompanied by Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, local officials and representatives from various agencies last Thursday, March 26.

Development programs for the province, as well as coordination between Local Chief Executives and DPWH were discussed during the event to ensure the effective implementation of infrastructure projects.

Approved Resolutions:

• PDC Resolution No. 01, s. 2026 – Endorsing the proposed Programs, Projects, and Activities (PPAs) of DPWH Region III for FY 2027, amounting to ₱11.3 billion, to the Central Luzon Regional Development Council (RDC III)

• PDC Resolution No. 02, s. 2026 – Endorsing the IDRR-CCA Flood Control Projects Phase II for low-lying areas of Pampanga

• PDC Resolution No. 03, s. 2026 – Endorsing the Converge Tech City Project to RDC III

• PDC Resolution No. 04, s. 2026 – Approving the Supplemental Annual Investment Program (AIP) for FY 2026 and endorsing it to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan

• PDC Resolution No. 05, s. 2026 – Amending certain provisions of PDC Resolution No. 08, s. 2025, regarding the functions of the Executive Committee.