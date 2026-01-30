DPWH Pampanga officials sacked for alleged extortion

Three personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Second Engineering District in Pampanga have been relieved and suspended following reports of alleged extortion, according to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

Dizon identified the personnel as Ranilo Magtoto, chief of maintenance; and Arnold Domingo and Jefferson Guinto, both from the construction section of the district.

He said the personnel were relieved from their posts and placed under suspension to facilitate the investigation into alleged extortion activities.

“I want to send a very strong message. One-strike policy dito. Kapag napatunayan na may ginagawa silang kasalanan, tatanggalin sila at kakasuhan sila,” Dizon said.

The official warned that alleged extortion within the agency will be met with the appropriate investigation procedures.

Dizon, however, did not disclose where he received the report.

The DPWH chief made the statements during his inspection of the collapsed portion of the Candating flood control project in Arayat town on Friday.

Based on the report, the alleged extortion involved demands amounting to up to eight percent of the project cost from DPWH contractors.