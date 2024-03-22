DPWH prepares roads for Holy Week 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is preparing all roads in anticipation of Holy Week.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said he has directed regional and district engineering offices nationwide to conduct highway routine maintenance activities to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow along major roads.

“In anticipation of the heavy flow of traffic this long weekend, implementing offices were instructed to ensure the provision of informative/regulatory warning signs or traffic advisory along ongoing road projects,” Bonoan said.

He added that appropriate warning, directional, and information signages must be legibly and visibly installed especially along critical sections leading to churches for the safety of those who will go for Visita Iglesia.

Bonoan said the agency's ‘Lakbay Alalay’ Program will also be reactivated to provide prompt emergency assistance to motorists and commuters.

The Motorist Assistance Teams will be stationed along strategic national roads.

The teams shall be mobilized starting Thursday, March 28, 2024 until Friday, March 29, 2024, from 8 AM to 5 PM, he added.

"The public may approach the deployed ‘Lakbay Alalay’ teams which are composed of DPWH uniformed field and crew personnel with maintenance equipment on standby at standard navy blue tents on strategic parts of national roads," Bonoan said.