DPWH, private sector tackle possible solutions to NLEX flooding

MANILA – The government, through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the private sector on Wednesday discussed immediate solutions to the severe flooding along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

In a social media post, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, together with former Secretary Rogelio Singson, and officials of the Toll Regulatory Board and NLEX Corp. – along with Japanese consultant Nippon Koei - CTI Engineering – have come up with several proposals to help stop flooding on the expressway during heavy rains.

Among the immediate solutions being pushed by the DPWH and NLEX Corp. is the installation of sheet piles to prevent water from the Tulaoc River from spilling onto the expressway.

They are looking to deploy high-capacity pumps by the DPWH and Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to drain accumulated floodwaters.

Additionally, plans include deepening the Tulaoc River to serve as a catchment area for the pumped water, thereby preventing overflow onto the expressway during high tide or periods of continuous heavy rainfall.

“Coordination between the private sector and the government is crucial here, as there are more typhoons expected in the coming weeks,” Dizon said during the meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“The situation cannot remain like this; it is unfair to the travelers commuting to and from Central and Northern Luzon,” he added.

The meeting was held following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prevent a repeat of the traffic gridlock caused by massive flooding due to heavy monsoon rains over the weekend.

Travelers headed for Northern Luzon were stranded for several hours along the San Simon, Pampanga portion of the NLEX due to flooding. (PNA)