DPWH sets bridge rehab, builds new 1 in NE towns

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) disclosed over the weekend the start of the rehabilitation and construction of two bridge projects in two towns in Nueva Ecija province.

The agency announced that it will begin on November 13, 2023, the full rehabilitation of the 542.40-lineal meter Sta. Rosa Bridge along the Sta. Rosa-Tarlac Road in Sta. Rosa town. The full rehabilitation of the infrastructure is projected to be completed within 270 calendar days.

The DPWH said the removal of telecommunication lines and structures such as the barangay hall beneath the bridge was undertaken to facilitate the rehabilitation work on the bridge's deck slab, sidewalk, and railings.

All obstructions must be cleared in order to prevent any disruptions and accidents during project implementation, the DPWH said, adding that the measure is intended to enhance commuter safety during the repair work. A 2.7-meter vertical clearance will be installed to prevent large trucks, trailers, and other vehicles from using the structure.

The agency clarified that light vehicles, including modern jeepneys traveling to and from the province of Tarlac, will be allowed to cross throughout the bridge's rehabilitation to provide continued access for commuters.

Various informative, directional, and traffic signs will be installed to guide motorists, and a stop-and-go scheme will be implemented with one-lane traffic alternating to allow light vehicles to pass through the bridge.

To prevent traffic congestion at the junction of Sta. Rosa-Tarlac Road and Maharlika Highway, DPWH advises heavy vehicles traveling between Cabanatuan and San Leonardo, or to and from Zaragoza, to use the Sta. Rosa Bypass Road or the Sta. Rosa-Jaen Road as alternative routes.

Over in Guimba town, the DPWH built a new community hanging bridge for residents of Barangay Sta. Veronica.

The new P6.8 million hanging bridge has a length of 40 meters and width of 1.2 meters, and was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

The new infrastructure now allows residents to safely cross the Benituan River.

The agency built the new bridge to replace the four decades old, worn-out suspension bridge, which was constructed through the efforts of the municipal government.

The old bridge, said the DPWH, snapped while some residents were crossing, causing injuries, bruises, and instilled fear that discouraged residents from using the pathway.