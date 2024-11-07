DPWH starts construction of P154M bridge in Aurora

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The construction of a P154.4 million concrete bridge in Dingalan, Aurora started, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

On Wednesday, officials of the agency and the provincial government, headed by Governor Reynante Tolentino, led the ground breaking ceremony for the three-span concrete bridge located in Barangay Dikapanikian.

The bridge design includes two approaches: Approach A, with a net length of 260 lineal meters, and Approach B, at 137.20 lineal meters, ensuring smooth access points at both ends.

The DPWH said it will have road safety features, including solar-powered roadway lighting to enhance motorists’ safety during nighttime travel.

The project is a transformative investment for the province, promising to improve residents’ lives by enhancing access to essential services and opportunities.

The bridge is expected to enhance connectivity between the towns of Dingalan and San Luis and will help position Aurora as a premier tourism destination, officials said.

The project is targeted for completion in the third quarter of 2025.