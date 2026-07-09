DPWH starts Phase 2 of Tulaoc Bridge project

The Department of Public Works and Highways Region III (DPWH-3) said on Tuesday that it has started the Phase II construction of the Tulaoc Overpass Bridge in San Simon town.

The agency said the delay of the project was due to issues involving the relocation of power lines owned by electric companies.

“Naantala ang pagpapatupad ng proyekto dahil sa mga isyung may kaugnayan sa relokasyon ng mga linya ng kuryente ng mga electric utility companies,” DPWH-3 said.

The agency added that it is targeting to complete the project within the year.

The Tulaoc Bridge was closed to motorists and pedestrians in February 2025 to facilitate the restoration of the structure.

The project had already missed both its original completion and reopening target in January 2026 and its revised deadline in February 2026.