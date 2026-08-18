DPWH starts repair of Minalin tail dike

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started repairing a portion of the Minalin tail dike in Barangays Sta. Catalina and San Nicolas, which was damaged last week.

Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit announced the repair on Tuesday, August 18, after he and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda sought immediate action to address the damaged portion.

Naguit said the project is being implemented by DPWH Region III, with WRO Construction Company as the contractor.

He added that scope of work includes clearing, structural assessment, removal of damaged structures, sheet pile driving, embankment, construction of pile caps, and slope protection on both the land and river sides.

Naguit said the repair aims to restore the dike and strengthen its capacity to protect Minalin and other areas in the province’s fourth district from rising water from the Gugu River.

The damaged section was temporarily reinforced with sandbags as part of the emergency response led by Naguit and Pineda.

According to Naguit, the rehabilitation has been sought for nearly four years due to the dike’s importance in protecting communities from flooding.

The Municipal Engineering Office is monitoring the project and coordinating with DPWH on its implementation, he added.