DPWH to probe damaged flood-control dike in Arayat

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it will conduct an investigation into the damaged section of the San Mateo Flood Control Project in Arayat, Pampanga.

During a site inspection conducted on Friday (October 9, 2026), DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, and Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz discovered tilted and damaged sheet piles, as well as a collapsed section of a road dike.

These have caused concerns among residents in adjacent villages.

Dizon said the project was completed only a year ago but already sustained significant damage, including 250 meters of roadway and 56 linear meters of sheet piles.

The DPWH chief added that the project is still under warranty and the contractor is obligated to immediately repair the damaged sections of the flood-control structure.

The DPWH is set to form a joint inspection team with the Provincial Government of Pampanga to investigate the cause of the damage and determine if there was any negligence or violation of construction standards.

“This is still under warranty. It is a 2024 project, less than five years old. It needs to be fixed, but it must be repaired correctly, just as we did in Mindoro. It is truly baffling why it failed after only a year. We are going to have the sheet piles pulled out to verify if their dimensions are correct. They are supposed to be 36 meters long. Let’s see if that is actually the case. If it turns out to be the same situation [as the Mindoro case], everyone involved will certainly face imprisonment,” Dizon said.

Extracting and examining the embedded sheet piles is part of the investigation to determine if substandard materials were used and if the required depth or length specifications were met.

According to project specifications, the sheet piles were supposed to be 36 meters long, comparable to the height of a 10-storey building.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda said the provincial government will not tolerate any negligence or irregularity in the project implementation.

He added that if individuals or companies involved in the project are found liable, the provincial government will initiate the filing of complaints.

“Our commitment to you is that if the measurements are incorrect, we will immediately file a case with the permission of our Secretary. It won’t just be the contractor; everyone involved will be held accountable,” Pineda added.

The DPWH said it will file a request for a hold departure order against the individuals involved in the project. (Via Pampanga PIO)