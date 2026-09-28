DPWH to start dredging of Pampanga River

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will start the dredging of Pampanga River and its tributaries.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon made the announcement during his recent visit to Masantol, where he inspected the flooding situation in the coastal towns of Masantol and Macabebe.

“If ako nakatira rito (Masantol), parang wala na akong pag-asa e. Ang problema hindi sinosolusyunan ang tubig. Magtataas ng kalye, eh mukha ng rollercoaster ang MacArthur Highway. Di ko ma-imagine ’yung hirap ng mga kababayan natin dito. Kahit umaaraw na, grabe pa rin ’yung baha,” he said.

Dizon added that the shallow waterways were among the factors contributing to flooding, with water levels in some parts of Macabebe and Masantol reaching the elevation of residential areas.

“Dekada ng walang nagde-dredge rito sa Pampanga River. Nakita niyo ‘yung tubig wala ng dine-drain-an. Mas importante ang tao kaysa sa isda. Ang solusyon, kailangan mawala ang tubig,” Dizon said.

He added that the dredging project is part of the flood mitigation measures being pursued in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Other measures include the installation of high-capacity pumps, flood walls and dikes aimed at improving water flow and reducing flooding in communities.

“The key is to manage where the water will go. We need to find immediate solutions for this. We need to do something now para naman kahit paano meron silang maramdamang relief,” Dizon said.