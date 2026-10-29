DPWH: Tulaoc bridge complete by yearend

The Department of Public Works and Highways Region III (DPWH-3) said it is targeting the completion of the Tulaoc Overpass Bridge by the end of 2026.

In an update on Wednesday, October 28, DPWH-3 said it was carrying out the necessary activities in preparation for the bridge’s reopening.

“Target ng ahensiya na makumpleto ang tulay sa huling quarter ng 2026,” the DPWH-3 said.

On its video posted on social media, DPWH-3 said it has installed the bridge’s girder, and is working on its approach.

The reopening of the bridge is expected to ease the daily lives of residents.

The Tulaoc Bridge was closed to motorists and pedestrians in February 2025 to allow restoration work on the structure.

The project was initially scheduled for completion and reopening in January 2026.