DPWH vows to speed up road repairs in CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has vowed to fast track the repair of roads particularly along the sections of MacArthur Highway from Barangay Dolores to Barangay San Isidro in this city.

The works involve reblocking of a stretch in the commercial area of Barangay Dolores and asphalt overlaying of several sections of the Manila North Road stretching from San Isidro to Del Rosario.

The DPWH in Central Luzon and the contractors, led by R.D. Policarpio and Co., Inc., vowed to accelerate the projects, particularly the section of MacArthur Highway in the commercial district of Barangay Dolores.

City officials recently met with the DPWH engineers and the contractor to air their concerns about traffic and gridlocks that the road works cause to motorists and commuters plying the major thoroughfare, especially that heavy trucks and buses are being diverted to the area due to restrictions of the San Fernando (Dolores) Flyover.

During the meeting, the DPWH and the contractors vowed to open to motorists the finished sections of the road by November 15.

The agency said the ongoing roadworks in the city are under the national government's road improvement project.

DPWH Regional Director Roseller Tolentino said that the 2nd District Engineering Office recently completed a total of P187.21-million road improvements along the 2.48-kilometer segment of Manila North Road in the capital city.

The project covered the asphalt overlay, reblocking, and installation of road safety devices along the busy MacArthur Highway sections of San Fernando in barangays Telabastagan, Saguin, and Dela Paz.

The DPWH Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office also completed the road reblocking and asphalt overlaying at the damaged sections of Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Barangay Dolores and Barangay San Juan, he added.