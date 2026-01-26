DPWH warns contractors of stalled, substandard projects

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon has warned that contractors of substandard structures and projects funded through piecemeal allocations will no longer be tolerated.

Dizon made the statement during his recent visit in Pampanga, where he inspected several delayed infrastructure projects, including the incomplete San Agustin Norte Bridge in Arayat and the unfinished section of McArthur Highway in Apalit.

The official said the crackdown is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure that all transactions are legitimate and projects undertaken by private contractors are completed.

“Ang kwento paulit-ulit. Ito yung kwento sa Maharlika, ito yung kwento sa ibang mga project kagaya nung mga flyover, ito yung kwento sa mga tulay na bitin. Laging tingi-tingi yung pondo. Ito ang pinapabago ni Pangulong BBM. Kung meron tayong sisimulan, kailangan tapusin,” Dizon said.

The DPWH chief added that young engineers have been deployed to monitor project implementation, ensure completion within the year and guarantee the quality of construction.

Dizon also committed to complete the two delayed projects within the year, with the remaining road sections in Apalit expected to be finished before the rainy season.