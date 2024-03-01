DPWH workers plant 25K seedlings at AC watershed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Personnel of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO) marked the leap day with a tree planting activity in Barangay Sapang Bato, Angeles City.

DPWH Pampanga 3rd DEO coordinated with the Angeles City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) for the activity held at the Sitio Somil in the said barangay.

The agency brought around 25,000 fruit-bearing seedlings, with its personnel planting some while the rest were distributed to residents for planting in the coming days.

Engr. Arnold Ocampo, chief of DPWH Pampanga 3rd DEO, said the tree planting is a dual-purpose endeavor.

He said the activity aims to promote environmental sustainability and conservation while also providing economic opportunities through fruit production.

"We are proud to be part of this meaningful endeavor that contributes to the preservation of our environment and enhances the well-being of the community. This is just one of the many initiatives we are undertaking to promote sustainable development in our district,” Ocampo said.