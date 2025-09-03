DPWH's Dizon stops biddings of locally-funded projects

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday (Sept. 3, 2025) ordered a pause to all biddings of locally funded projects nationwide.

"Bakit ako nagpapa-pause? Kasi kelangan muna naming i-review at aralin based on the president's directive to clean house so the President does not want any more money of the government, of the DPWH thrown sa ilog, using his own words," Dizon said.

Dizon added that foreign-assisted projects would continue.

"Kasi 'yon kampante tayo na maayos 'yon kasi nakabantay ang ating mga advisers at foreign funders," he added.

Dizon also signed a request to the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration for a lookout order for several DPWH district engineers, officials and flood control project contractors.