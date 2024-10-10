Dr. Anita G. David, PSAU President

Last September 10, 2024 was the celebration of the 50th Founding Anniversary of Pampanga Agricultural College. It was a tremendous success done under the administration of the first Lady President of the Pampanga State Agricultural University, Dr. Anita G. David. She was appointed as head of the university in March 20, 2023. This in accordance with Section 6 of RA 8292, also known as Higher Education Modernization Act of 1997 and its revised implementing rules and regulation. Her appointment was made, official through Resolution No. 30 Series of 2023 passed by the PSAU Board of Regent. Dr. David is a proud product of PSAU formerly PAC and completed high school education in 1990 under the Agricultural Science Curriculum at PAC. She earned both her master's degree in 2007 and doctorate in 2017 from this institution. This extraordinary possession has been instrumental in shaping her academic and professional journey. She is the second president of PSAU formerly Pampanga Agricultural College. By the way, her predecessor was the late Dr. Honorio M. Soriano, Jr. who died on July 19, 2021. His death was a devastating loss to the university. Nevertheless, President David has promised to fill the vacuum left vacant by the deceased. I will herald here the holistic priorities of the first Lady President which focus on enhancing the academic and technical process of the university, improving the quality and relevance of her instructional program, refining the curriculum and striving for institutional accreditation. Likewise, she is committed to strengthening community engagement through more impactful extension program and building strategic partnership, upgrading infrastructure and enhancing technology systems, also key areas to ensure better service delivery and efficiency, expanding the university's research initiatives for the paramount purpose of gaining national and global status. The First Lady PSAU President is seemingly determined to discourage the unpopular racial discrimination by promoting gender equity and professional growth for faculty and staff. I am sure LGBTQ Group will highly appreciate this action of the PSAU President. Lastly, she aims to foster global collaborations and support innovation through the commercialization of research outputs, positioning PSAU as a leader in agricultural education and development. With all these ambitious plans and programs carefully and intelligently studied, I am sure the PSAU President's administration is clearly on the road to success. As my concluding words I urge faculty members, PSAU employees, students and stakeholders to extend your unequivocal support to the PSAU Leadership, without this, I am afraid success is deemed evasive.