Drainage clearing at CSF continues despite rains

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- More than 1,670 meters of drainage systems along the Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) and Lazatin Boulevard in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga were cleared of tonnes of garbage, sand and other debris by personnel of the provincial government and DPWH upon the directive of Governor Dennis Pineda.

The governor earlier ordered the declogging of canals to address the perennial flooding problem in major thoroughfares of the capital city.

Pineda said he initiated the project after the business community in Pampanga appealed to the provincial government to address the flooding woes in the city.

"Sa pinagsamang pwersa ng mga kawani ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Provincial Enginering Office (PEO), General Services Office (GSO) sa loob ng tatlong linggo nasa higit 670 metro na ang nalinis na canal sa kahabaan ng JASA (mula sa kanto ng Jollibee papuntang Northwalk), 752 metro naman sa kahabaan ng Lazatin Boulevard ( mula Safer Village papuntang Villa Del Sol), at karagdagang 50 metro din sa kabilang daan ng JASA sa hanay ng Green City," the Pampanga Information Office stated.