Drainage clearing set in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — The city government and the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) are set to clean drainages in the city "to avoid flooding."

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. bared this following his meeting with DPWH officials including Rolando Gonzales, and Maria Abigail Delos Reyes on Tuesday, October 29.

The mayor said regular declogging and desilting operations are being undertaken by the city government along with drainage improvement projects to minimize flooding in the city.

As flood-mitigation interventions are being conducted, Lazatin appealed to the residents to do their part in the proper waste management.

“Nakikiusap din po ako na iwasan po natin magtapon ng basura sa mga kanal o saan man, ilagay po natin sa tamang tapunan ang ating mga basura para hindi bumara sa mga kanal natin,” Lazatin added.

Lazatin said one of his programs cleanliness and orderliness throughout the city.

Lazatin also requested the DPWH that all ongoing constructions in the city will be done during night time to avoid traffic jams.

The mayor cited the ongoing constructions of the Sto. Cristo Flyover, and canals along Sto. Entierro Street.