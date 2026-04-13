Dredge Pampanga River before rainy season: Guv

Governor Lilia Pineda has called for the immediate dredging project along the Pampanga River ahead of the coming rainy season.

The move is expected to mitigate persistent flooding in low-lying communities.

The governor led an inter-agency meeting with officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and other concerned agencies to discuss the feasibility and urgency of the dredging activities.

Among the officials present were DPWH Regional Director Arnold R. Ocampo and Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) Region 3 Director Noel B. Lacadin.

Pineda said the project is intended to reduce water levels in the Pampanga River and minimize flooding, particularly in the towns of Masantol and Macabebe, which often experience prolonged inundation during heavy rains.

The proposed dredging initiative will be funded by private entities and “no cost” to both national and local governments.

Oversight and implementation guidance will be provided by the DPWH and DENR.

Macabebe councilor Jojo Simpauco expressed optimism following the governor’s directive.

He said the project offers hope for long-term flood control in affected communities.

Macabebe Vice Mayor Vince Flores, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) Chief Arthur Punsalan, and Provincial Engineer Olimpio Pangan also attended the meeting.

Coordination between government agencies and the private contractor is underway to fast-track the project.