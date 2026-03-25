Dredging eyed to curb flooding in 4th district

Local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga’s fourth district are pushing for dredging of waterways to control flooding.

This was learned from Pampanga Fourth District Congresswoman Anna York Bondoc recently.

Bondoc said the proposal stemmed from recent consultations she conducted with local officials.

“Napagkasunduan na ang dredging ang pinakamabilis at epektibong paraan ng flood control para sa mga bayang ito sa Pampanga. Ang mga lugar na ito ang nasa pinakamababang bahagi at huling lagusan ng tubig-baha bago ito umagos papuntang Manila Bay,” Bondoc stated.

She added that waterways leading to Manila Bay need to be cleared and deepened to mitigate flooding, particularly during high tides affecting coastal communities in the district.

The lawmaker also said that dredging is considered a viable intervention, especially as no flood control infrastructure projects are set for implementation in 2026 following the national government’s temporary suspension of projects amid alleged corruption.

Bondoc said another round of consultations with local officials is scheduled next week to facilitate the project implementation during the summer season.

The solon added that she is leading the initiative in coordination with officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in her capacity as president of the Central Luzon lawmakers.

Other officials in the planning include DPWH Region 3 Regional Director Arnold Ocampo, Bureau of Equipment Director Jayson de Claro, District Engineer Alfie Lejarde and others.

The dredging operations are expected to be carried out “by administration” scheme, where the national government will shoulder only the cost of diesel fuel.

The DPWH assured that CCTV monitoring will be installed on dredging equipment to ensure the proper and transparent implementation of the project.