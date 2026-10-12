Dredging, pumping operation continue in Hagonoy, Bulacan

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said dredging operations along Iba-Wawa Creek continue.



The agency also disclosed the deployment of a mobile pump at the Iba Pumping Station in Hagonoy, Bulacan.



This was bared two weeks after Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the site.



The efforts aim to speed up the flow of floodwaters toward the Labangan Channel, which connects to the Angat River.



During his inspection of the area on Monday, October 12, Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had ordered the repair of flood-control structures and the start of construction of the Iba Pumping Station to help alleviate severe flooding in the area.



Dizon was assisted by Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Hagonoy Mayor Ma. Rosario Sy-Alvarado-Mendoza during the inspection.

