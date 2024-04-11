Driver of overturned truck faces multiple violations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Motorists plying along the Jose Abad Santos Avenue yesterday experienced a massive traffic gridlock after a 16-wheeler truck overturned on the Dolores Flyover in the City of San Fernando on Thursday morning.

Darius Hizon, focal person of City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office, said CCTV footage showed that the truck initially stalled at around 5AM on said day.

“Sabi ng driver nagoverheat daw ang truck kaya pinahinga niya at tinubigan. Nung bubuksan na niya, nawalan daw ng preno ang truck kaya imbes na umurong pababa at makadamay ng ibang sasakyan, niliko niya kaya ganun ang naging posisyon niya,” Hizon said.

He added that the truck was carrying scrap metals weighing around 17 tons and on the way to north when before the accident transpired.

“Fortunately, wala ibang dumadaan na sasakyan nung time na ‘yun kaya wala na siyang ibang nadamay sa aksidente,” Hizon said.

The large truck and its load was cleared at around 12 noon, allowing the reopening to traffic of the Dolores Flyover, Hizon said.

He added that the truck driver and owner are now facing multiple violations at the city government, Department of Public Works and Highways and other national government agencies.

Hizon said there is an existing truck ban for all types of heavy vehicles at the Dolores and Lazatin Flyovers.

The driver was issued tickets for disregarding traffic signs resulting in a fine of P1,000, and for obstruction of public road with a fine of P2,000, Hizon said.

“Nung tinanong namin bakit siya dumaan sa flyover, sabi niya dahil gabi naman daw at wala naman ibang dumadaan. Alarming ito kasi ang concern natin kaya may truck ban tayo ay ‘yung safety ng mga dumadaan, lalo na doon sa ibaba,” the CPOSCO focal person said.

Aside from traffic violations, Hizon said the truck driver and its operator will also need to settle with DPWH the damages inflicted on the infrastructure.

He added that the driver, as well as his license were turned over to the city police yesterday pending investigation.