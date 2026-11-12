Drone operations prohibited in Clark during ASEAN summit

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) has warned the public that unauthorized drone operations within Clark and Subic will be prohibited from November 15 to 18, 2026.

This is part of security measures for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.

Brigadier General Jess B Mendez, director of the PRO 3 who also serves as Commander of Special Task Group (STG) Central Luzon, said the restriction covers recreational, commercial, and other unauthorized drone flights during the specified period.

“We urge all drone operators and hobbyists to strictly observe the no-fly restriction. Even a single unauthorized drone flight may pose a security risk and disrupt our preparations for the ASEAN Summit,” Mendez said.

He emphasized that PRO3 will coordinate with aviation authorities and other concerned agencies to monitor drone activities and take appropriate action against violations, subject to existing laws and regulations.

The Central Luzon police advised all drone owners and operators not to fly drones within Clark and Subic during the covered period unless duly authorized by authorities.