Drug den dismantled

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A joint operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bataan, the Bataan Seaport Interdiction Unit, and Balanga City police on Tuesday led to the dismantling of a makeshift drug den in Balanga, Bataan.

The raid, conducted as part of a buy-bust operation, resulted in the arrest of four individuals identified as Julius Magbanua, Mary Jane Magbanua, Jey Valera, and Agnes Abad.

Authorities were also able to recover some 15 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P102,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money during the operation.

The suspects now face charges in court for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.