Drug den operator, 2 others nabbed in Mabalacat

A suspected drug den operator and her two alleged cohorts were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City on Saturday afternoon, October 17.

The law enforcement agency identified the primary target as “Yan-yan,” 29, a resident of the barangay. Also arrested were “Kris,” 27, and “Ron,” 35.

Authorities seized some seven grams of shabu worth ?47,600, assorted drug paraphernalia, a cellular phone and the buy-bust money used during the operation.

The operation was carried out by PDEA provincial offices in Tarlac and Pampanga, in coordination with the Mabalacat City Police Station.

The suspects will be temporarily detained at the PDEA-3 facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The seized illegal drugs will undergo forensic examination at the agency’s laboratory.

Charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.